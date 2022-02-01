Datavail, a Microsoft Gold Partner, to Offer Azure Foundations Assessments (AFA) to Organizations to Ascertain Cloud Readiness

Broomfield, Colo. (Feb 1, 2022) – Datavail, a Microsoft Gold Partner providing application development, data management, analytics and cloud services, will begin offering the Azure Foundations Assessments (AFA) which is part of the Solution Assessment as a Service (SAaaS) program offered by Microsoft.
An AFA delivered from Datavail will remove the guess work from an organization's cloud migration planning, existing on-premises or hybrid environment. The AFA takes approximately 4-6 weeks to complete, and will provide a cloud migration readiness evaluation of an organization's environment that will include:
- Determination of business goals
- Cost appraisal for a migration
- Workload prioritization
- Azure monthly consumption estimation
- Asset inventory of hardware, software and data
- Tools, technologies and architecture recommendations
- Cloud migration plan (strategy and roadmap) and SOW to complete the migration
“This is yet another way we can support our clients' move to the cloud and take the guess work from their migration planning and strategy. No matter where an organization is in their cloud modernization journey, they will be able to benefit from a thorough evaluation of their environment via an AFA from Microsoft and Datavail,” stated Sambit Ghosh, SVP of the Microsoft Solutions Business Unit at Datavail.
Companies who can get the most from this offering include SMBs (with revenue up to $500M) and SMCs (with revenue between $500M to $2B).
For more information regarding AFA services from Datavail click here.
— WebWireID284625 —
