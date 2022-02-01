CONTEST ALERT: This Valentine's Day, Tim Hortons gives Canadians a chance to win and share Valen-Tims cards with their loved ones

Canadians have a deep passion for Tim Hortons. And this Valentine's Day, we're excited to share the love with the perfect surprise for Tims fans and those who love them. Introducing Valen-Tims: a set of 16 limited edition, adorable printed cards inspired by Tims and its most iconic products.
Whether you want to tell that special someone in your life that they've “Iced Capp-tured Your Heart,” that “Muffin Compares To You,” or “You're My Best-Tea,” there's a perfect card in the Valen-Tims collection for that sentiment!
To create the cards, Tims found its perfect match with two Canadian illustrators - Amanda Rach Lee who designed a set for English Canada, and Felipe Arriagada-Nunez (Chien Champion) for Quebec.
We asked the artists about their experience creating these limited edition cards:
“This was such a cool project to be a part of, especially since like many other Canadians, Tim Hortons is something that I grew up with. I have many fond childhood memories that Tims is a part of - from having donuts and hot chocolate at the ice rink before my figure skating lessons, to relying on Tims for lunches during a cross-Canada road trip.
While designing these Valentine's Day cards, I tried to integrate my own fun & cute style while still showcasing the iconic menu items that Canadians are used to seeing. I'm honoured that Tim Hortons trusted me to design them!” - Amanda Rach Lee (@amandarachlee)
"I have carried Tim Hortons in my heart since I was young. For me, it's synonymous with trips with family and friends, comfort, but also shared Timbits. So I'm very happy to have had the chance to put their world in pictures for Valentine's Day!" - Felipe Arriagada-Nunez (@chien.champion)
If Tims is your love language, visit the Tim Hortons Instagram page (@TimHortons in English Canada and @ChezTimHortons in Quebec) for details on how you can enter for a chance to win the Valen-Tims cards collection. The contest is open now and runs until Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
A limited-edition #ValenTims digital gift card designed by Amanda Rach Lee is also available to send to family and friends at www.timhortons.ca/tim-card.
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of Canada, ages 16+. Starts February 1, 2022 and ends February 6, 2022. 50 prizes available to be won in Canada (excluding Quebec) and 25 prizes to be won in Quebec. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Maximum of 1 entry per person. Skill-testing question required. Void where prohibited. Full contest rules, prize and entry details available at http://news.timhortons.ca/valentims-contest-rules-and-regulations/ © Tim Hortons, 2021.
