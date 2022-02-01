ELC Promotes Amber Garrison to Global Brand President, Bumble and bumble

Today, The Estée Lauder Companies EL (“ELC”) announced that Amber Garrison has been promoted to Global Brand President, Bumble and bumble, effective January 1, 2022. Amber will continue reporting to Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President.

“Amber's promotion to Global Brand President recognizes her exceptional leadership in transforming Bumble and bumble into an emerging growth engine in the all-important haircare category. Under her oversight, the brand has achieved consecutive quarters of double-digit growth with strong performance in the brand's largest market, the U.S.,” said Ms. Hudis. “Her steady and collaborative leadership, strong business acumen, and deep expertise in prestige beauty has helped position Bumble and bumble to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”

In her elevated role, Amber will continue enabling her team to realize fast-growing opportunities for the brand and further contribute to the company's category strategy for haircare. Amber has worked closely with her teams to elevate brand storytelling and experiences across all platforms, building on Bumble and bumble's iconic styling authority and professional salon equity, and adding even greater focus on inclusion and individuality. Focused on igniting growth, under her leadership Amber has strengthened business fundamentals, sharpened the brand's hero strategy and product innovation, and reached new consumers through strategic channel diversification.

Amber is deeply passionate about Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) and has played an integral role in helping emerging leaders realize their full potential. Within ELC, Amber is an active participant, mentor and sponsor of leadership development programs—including Open Doors and From Every Chair—was nominated for a 2021 ELC Inclusive Beauty award and is a frequent host and partner in ID&E programs and events. Amber was also recently elected to American Indian Graduate Center's Board of Directors, an organization dedicated to empowering Native scholars pursuing undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees across the United States.

Amber has helmed Bumble and bumble since 2018, when she joined the brand as Senior Vice President and Global General Manager. Prior to Bumble and bumble, Amber held the position of Vice President, Corporate Strategy where she led the development and deployment of the company's Corporate Strategy and 10-Year Strategic Compass. Working closely with Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and the Corporate Strategy team, Amber helped architect long-term winning strategies that guided the company to achieve consecutive years of profitable growth. Amber began her career at BCG, where she led and supported transformation and growth strategies for corporate clients with a focus on retail and media industries.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

About Bumble and bumble.

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is inspired by masters of the craft – hair stylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega-moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

Bumble and bumble creates products for all hair types, textures, and styles with uncompromising quality to instantly elevate your personal style with an effortlessly modern look. Bumble and bumble is deeply, passionately, and fearlessly dedicated to the craft of hair.

— WebWireID284675 —