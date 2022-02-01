Subaru earns two spots on Car and Driver 2022 Editors choice list

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that two models were included in the 2022 Editors Choice List from Car and Driver. The all-new Subaru BRZ and legendary Subaru Outback were listed as among the best in their respective segments.





2022 Subaru BRZ - Affordable Sports Car



2022 Subaru Outback - Station Wagon



To determine the award winners, Car and Driver editors test, rate, and rank nearly 400 models in 37 market segments. The criteria used to determine the vehicles selected for the list includes the results of Car and Driver's industry-leading rigorous instrumented testing; editors' subjective evaluations of each vehicle's performance; how well a vehicle fulfills its intended mission; and the ranking each vehicle earns within its market segment versus its competitors.



“We are thrilled the Outback and all-new BRZ were 2022 top picks by the editors at Car and Driver,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. “Our mission as an automaker is to deliver vehicles that are built to the highest standards of safety, performance, and technology.”



The 2022 BRZ was chosen by the editors for its fundamental sports car design including low vehicle weight, an ultra-low center of gravity, precision steering, and agile handling in an affordable 2+2 package. The BRZ was also commended for its responsive 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine (naturally aspirated) that produces 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. Available now at Subaru retailers nationwide, the second-generation BRZ offered in two trim levels, Premium and Limited, and has a starting price of $27,995.

The 2022 Outback earned high praise for delivering the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. The 8.7-inch ground clearance (9.5 inches for Outback Wilderness) is greater than that in many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry. With ample passenger and cargo space and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Outback is the perfect family/adventure vehicle. The Outback also features standard award-winning EyeSight Driver® Assist Technology and an available tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia system with integrated center information display. With a starting price of $26,945, the 2022 Outback is available now at Subaru retailers and is offered in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, all-new Wilderness, Limited XT and Touring XT trim levels.

For more information on the Car and Driver 2022 Editor's Choice Awards, please visit: https://www.caranddriver.com/features/a38873223/2022-editors-choice/

About Car and Driver

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car enthusiasts and the trusted guide to in-market car shoppers. With an online audience of 12-15 million unique visitors per month (ComScore) and an award-winning print magazine, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used, and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver provides the most trusted car-shopping experience for consumers, and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Follow Car and Driver on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Hearst Autos

As the leading automotive media organization in the world, Hearst Autos connects car buyers, owners, and enthusiasts to the information they need, the experiences they crave, and the stories they love— while connecting automotive marketers to this audience of unrivaled breadth and diversity. The in-house brands at Hearst Autos include Car and Driver, Road & Track, Canadian Blackbook, Autoweek, and R&T Crew, a subscription box for car-loving kids.



Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

