Channel 4 wins rights to FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Chelsea's bid to become FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Champions will be live on Channel 4 - if they make the final.

Chelsea will be aiming to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United and lift the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Channel 4 has won the exclusive, terrestrial television rights to show the match live and is the latest in a number of outstanding sports deals* to have been secured by the broadcaster's sports team.

The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 final will be live on Channel 4 from 4pm on Saturday, 12th February if Chelsea win their semi-final. Their semi-final, against opponents yet to be decided, on Wednesday, 9th February will be shown live on E4 with coverage starting at 4pm.

Channel 4's Head of Sport Pete Andrews said: “This is one of the few major honours to have eluded Chelsea so it'd be great if they can make history live on Channel 4. We're delighted to be bringing top-flight football live on free to air terrestrial television, let's just hope The Blues can go all the way.”

And for anyone who misses the final, a highlights programme will be shown in the evening on Channel 4 on Saturday, 12th February.

If Chelsea were to go into the 3rd/4th place playoff, that will be live on E4 from 12.45pm on Saturday, 12th February. If Chelsea were to not make the playoff, the match will be shown on 4Seven.

* This latest deal follows on from Channel 4's announcement that it will become the UK's exclusive free-to-air TV home of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in a multi-year broadcast agreement beginning this season

It will also be showing ten live Super League matches each season for the next two years thanks to a partnership with Sky. It is the first time in the competition's 26-year history that it will be shown on free to air terrestrial television.

Channel 4 has made a wide a range of high-profile sports and events available free to air to UK audiences over the past 12 months. These have included: live coverage of Emma Raducanu's stunning US Open victory; live British Lions rugby; live Test match cricket coverage of England's tour in India; live coverage of the Ireland rugby union autumn internationals; and live in-depth coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games which attracted 20 million viewers.

