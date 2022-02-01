Pinterest Celebrates Black History Month with Soul Food: Nourish Your Soul

Pinterest Launches Newest Pinterest TV Series in Partnership with Black Creators centered around the theme of Soul Food: Nourish Your Soul
For Black History Month, Pinterest is amplifying Black creator content through a Pinterest TV series focused around Nourishing Your Soul, working with inspiring creators across food, fashion, beauty and wellness, such as Kellie Brown, Bryant Terry, Nory Pouncil, Vallery Lomas, Tenicka Boyd and more. In addition to Pinterest TV, our Creator Inclusion team partnered with Black & Woman-owned agency The Creative Collective NYC to activate up-and-coming Black creators around the celebration of soul and nourishment.
“While many platforms can feel overwhelming, Pinterest is a place where you can create your own oasis. For Black History Month, we wanted to give our Pinners food for the soul through inspiring Black content, so we partnered with talented Black creators across the U.S. and Canada to share their take on celebrating joy and practicing nourishment through the lens of food, beauty, design and wellness,” says Zeny Shifferaw, Creator Inclusion Lead at Pinterest.
Nourishing Your Boundaries, Every Wednesday
Nory is a Garifuna Self-Trust Coach, and the founder of The Self-Trust Society and The Self-Trust System "framework," which unveils how we respond to discomfort with ease. Seeing a void in the health and wellness space for women of the African Diaspora, she has devoted the past decade to helping women tap into their power and course correct to align with their purpose. Her Pinterest TV series is all about setting boundaries, giving yourself grace, honoring rituals and so much more.
Home Decor Homies, Every Tuesday
Kellie is a Fashion publicist turned influencer on a mission to be a trailblazer for inclusivity in the media and beyond through her "And I Get Dressed" (AIGD) platform. AIGD is a destination for stylish women from all walks of life to see themselves reflected - to highlight style, beauty, travel, and lifestyle beyond perceived “limitations” of one's body type or size. Kellie's Pinterest TV Series, Home Decor Homies, is all about having fun with home decor alongside some special guests, she'll be covering a range of topics like how to look for vintage furniture.
Soul Food and Chill, Every other Friday
Bryant has published five cookbooks, most recently Black Food, and founded 4 Color Books, a cookbook imprint within Chronicle Books that features BIPOC chefs, writers, activists, artists, and innovators. His Pinterest TV series, Soul Food and Chill is centered around creating warm, nourishing spaces with ourselves, our loved ones, our community, and our planet.
Inviting Color into your Life, Every Thursday
Tenicka is a New York based mom living a colorful life. She creates fashion, travel and lifestyle content and spent over 15 years in nonprofit, serving on the leadership teams of organizations like ACLU and racial justice organization Color Of Change. With a masters degree in public policy, Tenicka served in the Obama Administration before fostering an online community of a half a million people that focuses on living a colorful and purpose driven life. Tenicka's Pinterest TV series is all about inviting color into your life and wardrobe with color combo style tips, favorite black Designers, getting ready for spring and much more.
Throughout Black History Month, Pinterest is also offering events to help employees nourish their souls and celebrate the richness and diversity of Black culture—from music to activism, from fashion to food and beyond. They will also have opportunities to donate to nonprofits that support, uplift, educate and empower the Black community.
Interested in sharing how you nourish your soul? Submit your Idea Pins here to join the conversation on Pinterest.
