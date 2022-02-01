Chef Massimiliano Sena of Il Lago at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Awarded Chef of the Year 2022 – Pastificio dei Campi Award

The 2022 edition of Italy's I Migliori Ristoranti Italiani nel Mondo saw Chef Massimiliano Sena awarded Chef of the Year 2022 – Pastificio dei Campi Award. The ranking is part of the 50 Top Italy brand, an online guide created by LSDM, an established Italian gourmet cooking congress, in collaboration with Luciano Pignataro Wine & Food Blog.
Chef Massimilano Sena is at the helm of Il Lago, the Michelin starred restaurant of Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva. The restaurant offers guests a convivial dining experience, with seasonal Italian dishes with a contemporary twist served in a classically styled dining room featuring soft blue colour palettes. Dishes are designed to be shared, providing a more informal, convivial experience than is traditionally associated with a Michelin starred establishment.
Bold and flavoursome, Chef Sena's creations are an ode to his southern Italian roots. His cuisine draws inspiration from childhood experiences and family memories, with simple dishes prepared using top quality ingredients that are sourced both locally and from Italy. His signature creations include langoustine scampi with seasonal vegetables and cedar mustard, and green apple risotto with celery and coffee. Chef Sena has worked as Executive Chef of Il Lago since July 2016, retaining the restaurant's coveted one Michelin star rating every year.
— WebWireID284666 —
