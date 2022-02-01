The Importance of Testing Ceilings for Asbestos before Demolition or Renovation Activities Take Place

When a property owner plans a renovation project there are many considerations that need to be addressed. One that should not be overlooked in homes and buildings constructed or renovated between the 1920s and 1980s is the possibility of asbestos in the ceilings.

For many years, asbestos was used in some ceiling tiles and can even be found in some popcorn ceilings. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists ceiling tiles, popcorn ceilings, sprayed-on materials like soundproofing or decorative material, patching and joint compounds, and textured paints as materials that may contain asbestos.

“It's always a good idea, and many times required under current regulations, to have suspect ceiling materials tested for asbestos before a project takes place that could disturb those materials,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing's Huntington Beach facility. “This is important for not only property managers and renovation contractors, but also for those undertaking a do-it-yourself project that involves the removal of a ceiling. Unfortunately, many people have no idea they could be exposing themselves, family members, workers, or other building occupants to asbestos fibers from common ceiling materials. The good news is asbestos testing is quick and affordable and LA Testing provides the solution. If test results indicate asbestos is present, then properly trained asbestos removal professionals can safely handle the project to mitigate any risk of exposure.”

LA Testing's laboratories in California provide testing services for asbestos, all of the sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, and even personal protective equipment (PPE). These services and materials protect family members and building occupants and help to keep companies and institutions in regulatory compliance.

To learn more about asbestos or other indoor environmental quality (IEQ), building science, occupational, health and safety services

