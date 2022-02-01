The Fresh Market Rolls Out Zipline to Streamline Communications for Over 5,000 Associates

Zipline, the leading operations platform for distributed teams, announced today The Fresh Market Inc., a specialty grocer in the U.S., has introduced Zipline's tech platform across 159 store locations. Through this strategic partnership, The Fresh Market can engage its 5,000 team members, allowing communications to flow from HQ to stores, creating less friction for store operations and driving better experiences for guests.

Named America's Best Supermarket of 2021, The Fresh Market's mission is to provide impeccable guest service alongside premium shopping experiences. At the end of 2020, the management team took a close look at their technology and processes and realized they had a strategic opportunity to better engage their field teams. The Fresh Market sought a modern solution to streamline communications between store support and the field in order to standardize the way communications, projects and tasks were distributed among locations

Looking to provide team members with a one-stop-shop for the tools they needed to get their jobs done. The Fresh Market selected Zipline as their solution for field enablement. The Zipline team worked hand-in-hand with The Fresh Market's field leaders to swiftly roll out a pilot. In just a few months, Zipline was implemented across the entire fleet with immediate success.

“When we met the Zipline team, it was clear that we found a partner that was going to be invested in our success,” said John Bishop, Group Vice President of Operations at The Fresh Market. “It was their philosophy around communication and their interest in working with us to expand their specialty grocer solution that continued to grab our attention and ultimately led us to decide to use Zipline.”

Today, after achieving 90% adoption of Zipline across 159 stores, The Fresh Market has dramatically improved its store execution, citing:



Standardized communications. Previously, loose notes, bulletin board notices, and buried emails would leave room for error as many field associates would miss important information. As a completely digital solution, Zipline improved communication for thousands of associates.



Centralized services. Zipline's all-in-one dashboard makes it easy for field teams to access important documents and communicate with other departments. Additionally, the platform gives field leaders enhanced visibility into monitoring the completion of important tasks.



Increased engagement. Now, company initiatives, announcements, and events can be accessed by all locations, allowing for boosted team member camaraderie and awareness.



“Grocery stores are complex with many different departments and complicated hierarchies,” said Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline. “Working with The Fresh Market has allowed us to enhance our solution while helping them meet their business objectives and align the fleet. It has been a true win-win.”

