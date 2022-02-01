Sky Sports News receives albert certification for carbon neutral status

Sky Sports News has been recognised as a carbon neutral sustainable production by albert, the organisation leading the UK TV and film industry in the charge against climate change.

The accreditation for the award-winning sports news channel follows on from its landmark Transfer Deadline Day broadcast, which has received albert certification since October 2020.

This wider achievement marks Sky Sports News' efforts to reduce its environmental impact, with the TV channel now hitting the highest standards of sustainability set by albert. Sky Sports UK Host Broadcasts, Sky Original productions and Sky News have also earned albert's carbon neutral certification.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports said: “We're delighted that Sky Sports News is now a carbon neutral channel and has received certification from albert. The dedicated team has worked tirelessly to improve the sustainability of our productions, reduce the environmental impact, and support Sky's overall target of being net zero carbon by 2030.

“We hope our progress will inspire positive change in the industry and that collectively we can use the power of sport to encourage sports fans to reduce their own carbon footprint.”

Sky Sports has made significant progress to support Sky's overall ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030. The sports broadcaster has earned albert certification for all its live host broadcasts; significantly reduced its emissions through remote productions; and switched all its outside broadcast generators to run on Biofuel in the UK and Ireland.

As well as these advanced approaches to greener production, Sky Sports has engaged with its millions of fans to inform them on how they can make small changes to reduce their own carbon footprint. This led to the creation of Game Zero, the world's first net zero carbon football match at an elite level, played between Tottenham and Chelsea in September 2021.

Sky Sports News achieved albert certification by using 100% renewable energy in the studio and galleries, turning off equipment when not in use, reducing employee travel and using electric taxis when available, crewing local operators for shoots, and offsetting the remaining carbon with certified carbon offsets.

Albert is the leading environmental organisation aimed at encouraging the TV and film industry to reduce its carbon footprint. Sky was a founder member of the albert Sports Consortium, launched in 2020, and has worked closely with industry peers to drive sustainable production efficiencies since.

Notes to editors:

For further information on Sky's net zero carbon target visit: https://www.skyzero.sky/

For further information on how Sky Sports is reducing its environmental impact visit: https://www.skyzero.sky/sport

