Identifying Hydrogen Chloride Exposure Risks in the Workplace

Hydrogen chloride is a chemical compound that is used in a number of industries. It can also be formed during the burning of many plastics and can be released into the atmosphere during volcanic eruptions. Upon contact with water, hydrogen chloride forms hydrochloric acid. Both hydrogen chloride and hydrochloric acid are corrosive.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) reports that workers may be harmed from exposure to hydrogen chloride as it can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR) states that exposure to high levels could lead to pulmonary edema and even death in extreme cases.
Some examples of workers at possible risk of being exposed to hydrogen chloride according to NIOSH include:
- Chemical workers in plants that use it to produce other chemicals
- Factory workers in plants where metals are pickled
- Workers in food processing plants
- Factory workers who manufacture dyes and fertilizers
- Factory workers in the rubber and textile industries
“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set a ceiling limit of 5 parts of hydrogen chloride per million parts of air (5 ppm) in the workplace and NIOSH's Recommended Exposure Limit (REL) is also 5 ppm,” said Zahid Iqbal, MPH, CIH and Technical Director at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). “To help companies safeguard workers and maintain regulatory compliance, the industrial hygiene and environmental professionals at Clark Seif Clark offer testing, monitoring, consulting and training services to identify and mitigate exposure risks associated with hydrogen chloride and other hazards in the workplace.”
CSC also recently sponsored an educational video about hydrogen chloride and potential occupational exposure risks that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/lXd_tkRNwFQ
To learn more about this or other industrial hygiene, indoor air quality, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.csceng.com, email csc@csceng.com or call (800) 807-1118.
