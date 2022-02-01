LANXESS and Matrìca team up to produce sustainable preservatives from renewable raw materials

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS, and Matrìca, JV between Versalis (Eni) and Novamont, have partnered to produce sustainable biocide preservatives from renewable raw materials. Starting in January 2022, the Matrìca plant at Porto Torres (Sardinia) will supply LANXESS with bio-based raw materials from vegetable oils, which LANXESS will use to manufacture a new series of industrial preservatives broadening its Preventol range.

With this partnership, both companies aim to significantly advance the production of sustainable preservatives and address the markets' growing demand. The new Preventol preservatives are designed for consumer products such as household cleaners, laundry care and dishwashing products as well as paints and coatings.

Dr. Oliver Kretschik, Vice President of the Biocides business line at LANXESS' Material Protection Products business unit, stated: “We are delighted to have Matrìca as a partner at our side. Preventol is a well-recognized brand worldwide and one of the standards in industrial preservation. We consider the use of bio-based raw materials as crucial for modern preservatives. With this collaboration we can create a new generation of preservatives based on renewable resources in numerous applications. This approach stresses LANXESS' strategic focus on sustainability and consumer protection.”

Nicola Melacarne, General Manager of Matrìca, said: “Joining forces with an important and acknowledged partner such as LANXESS in the bio-based market segment opens up sustainable development opportunities and a globally extended perspective for Matrìca's bio-products portfolio.”

Matrìca's Matrilox® bioproducts range, made from European vegetable raw materials is derived entirely from renewable sources thanks to an innovative technology that aims to use the molecular complexity of the vegetable raw material to produce chemicals with high added value.

LANXESS' Material Protection Products business unit develops and markets biocides, preservatives and disinfectants for a wide range of microbial control applications. These products protect materials against spoilage by microorganisms such as bacteria, yeasts, fungi, viruses and algae, extend the life of the end-use products and maintain their functionality. Under the Preventol brand name, the business unit sells active ingredients and formulations for paints & coatings, wood protection, construction products, process control and disinfection among other application areas.

About Matrìca

Matrìca is a joint venture between Versalis, Eni's chemical company, and Novamont, leader in the bioplastics and biochemicals market. With an innovative platform of chemicals from renewable sources, it manufactures the Matrilox® range of bioproducts - mono and dicarboxylic acids and esters - for high value-added applications (e.g. paints and inks, bioplastics, biolubricants and bioherbicides) at the Porto Torres site, Sardinia.

About Lanxess

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 6.1 billion in 2020. The company currently has about 14,900 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Forward-Looking Statements

