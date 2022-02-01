Iran Resume Oil Exports from Lavan Island

The Single Buoy Mooring (SBM) of Lavan region returned to normal in the presence of the CEO of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), bringing crude oil exports from the island back to normal.

According to IOOC, meetings of the crisis working group in the region were held in the presence of Alireza Mehdizadeh, IOOC CEO, and the proposal of the repair unit to return the SBM was endorsed.

The SBM, located 5 km off the Coast of Lavan Island, was damaged in the past few days due to strong winds and storms, which caused the terminal to overturn and disrupt the process of exporting crude oil from the Lavan operational area.

For this purpose, the underwater repair team of Lavan region managed to return the SBM to normal with a two-day round-the-clock operation.

Due to the fact that crude oil is exported from Salman, Bilal, Reshadat and Resalat platforms through Lavan SBM, the importance of repairing and restoring this terminal in the shortest possible time became more and more apparent.



