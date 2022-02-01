Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral Enables Digital Transformation for Preferred Home Care of New York, Improving Overall Customer Experience

Avaya AVYA, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing Preferred Home Care of New York, one of the state's largest licensed home care agencies, significant opportunities to digitally transform its communications platform with Avaya Cloud Office. Preferred Home Care of New York selected Avaya Cloud Office, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, that is significantly increasing uptime, and productivity, while enhancing customer experience and brand reputation.

As a leading home care agency in New York, the business receives thousands of calls per day from patients, caregivers, case managers, and on-site coordinators. Preferred Home Care of New York's communications system is the lifeblood of its daily operations and when there was an outage or issue impacting its performance, the existing, local service provider became increasingly unreachable.

This led Preferred Home Care of New York to select Avaya Cloud Office. David Adres, Chief Technology Officer at Preferred Home Care of New York, and his team recognized it was time to choose a more established provider in Avaya and its Avaya Cloud Office solution. Adres said, “Preferred Home Care of New York touts its customer service as a top priority and the recurring downtime issues became a pattern. The system was very convoluted; it was almost impossible to configure and maintain. Dozens of agents would be sitting there not getting calls, and we had to ensure we could address every call with a human on the line ready to assist. What would have taken us days or weeks to do before can now be done in minutes with Avaya Cloud Office. The system's interface is designed so that it's seamless and easy-to-use for anyone. If you were to get a new help desk tech, you could easily explain it to them and have them jump right in. Avaya exceeded our expectations.”

What initially began as Preferred Home Care of New York using Avaya Cloud Office for outbound and inbound dialing has expanded to leverage the many distinctive features the communications platform offers to further improve customer service and employee productivity. Avaya Cloud Office's administrative interface and easy-to-use mobile app have increased their capacity and flexibility. According to Adres, the admin interface alone has saved his team at least 10-15 percent of productivity per day by streamlining and accelerating ticket issue resolution.

Avaya Cloud Office offers a range of enterprise-grade cloud communications features including video and audio meetings, messaging, file sharing, and task management – all backed by Avaya's award-winning support with one low, monthly cost billed from one vendor. Avaya Cloud Office supports Preferred Home Care of New York now and in the future with growth capabilities enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes.

“In organizations such as Preferred Home Care, creating a Total Experience – where Customer, Employee, User, and Multiexperience intersect – required them to focus on the entire customer and employee journey,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and CMO, Avaya. “The Avaya OneCloud portfolio helps provide customers the platform to build a Total Experience from a holistic standpoint.”

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

About Preferred Home Care of New York

Founded in 2007 by a group of dedicated healthcare professionals, Preferred Home Care of New York has rapidly earned the trust of doctors and social workers across New York, growing – in just 10 years – into one of the state's largest licensed home care agencies. The organization serves 40,000 clients across 14 counties in New York State, helping with everything from routine daily activities to Alzheimer's to cancer recovery.

