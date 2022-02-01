Alstom to supply Belgium's SNCB with up to 50 electric Traxx passenger locomotives

Alstom has signed a framework agreement to deliver up to 50 third-generation electric Traxx locomotives to Belgium's Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB) for use on its passenger services. The first firm order, worth around €120 million, covers the design, manufacturing and homologation of 24 locomotives. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026.
These new locomotives will be used for domestic and cross-border journeys on the electrified networks in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany, including on a number of high-speed lines. They are designed for use with the various electrification[1] systems across the countries and are equipped with an ETCS signalling system, as well as all the required conventional signalling systems[2].
“We would like to thank SNCB for placing its trust in our transport solutions. The Traxx locomotive is the most sustainable mobility solution in its category and can boast proven reliability and an optimised maintenance cycle,” said Bernard Belvaux, Managing Director of Alstom Benelux.
The development of this new generation of locomotives builds on the proven success of the Traxx platform. More than 2,400 units have been sold throughout the world over the last 20 years. They have been approved in 20 countries and cover a total annual distance of more than 300 million kilometres. In the Benelux countries, nearly 280 Traxx locomotives are already in commercial service.
The third generation Traxx locomotive delivers increased operational performance: it runs at 200 km/h, provides increased flexibility and meets the most recent requirements of the TSI security standards. It also comes with a higher energy efficiency and its maintenance intervals have been extended by 33% to improve availability and reduce maintenance burden.
The new Traxx locomotive was designed at Alstom's site in Mannheim and is manufactured at the site of Kassel (Germany). The bogies are provided by the Siegen site (Germany) and the body structures are manufactured in Wroclaw (Poland). Alstom's site at Charleroi will provide the national signalling systems for the four countries and the level 2 ETCS system.
[1] 1.5 kV DC in the Netherlands 3 kV DC in Belgium, 15 kV AC in Germany and 25 kV AC in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg
[2] TBL1+ (Belgium), ATB (Netherlands) and LZB/PZB (Germany)
— WebWireID284635 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.