Canon Inc. honored with TSMC 2021 Excellent Performance Award to Outstanding Suppliers

Canon Inc. announced that the company has been honored with a 2021 Excellent Production Support Award. The award is presented by the leading global semiconductor foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd (TSMC), to suppliers and partner businesses who made significant contributions to the company's success. The award is a category within the 2021 Excellent Performance Awards.

Canon received the award in recognition of the company's valued contributions to TSMC's semiconductor manufacturing business, including the provision of semiconductor lithography systems that achieve both high precision and productivity, as well as fast and flexible support. Motivated by this award, Canon will continue to improve its semiconductor lithography system technology and support to further contribute to a prosperous society.

For more information on Canon semiconductor lithography equipment please visit, https://global.canon/en/technology/semicon2021s.html.

To help celebrate the company's 50th anniversary of semiconductor lithography equipment please visit,

https://global.canon/en/product/indtech/semicon/50th/.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. CAJ, as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

— WebWireID284630 —