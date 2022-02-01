Month-long $3000 Year of the Tiger Slots Tournament Starts Today at Slotastic

Slotastic Casino is ringing in the Chinese New Year this month with a $3000 Freeroll Slots Tournament featuring its popular Cai Hong slot game. The competition begins February 1st and continues until February 28th.

A free-roll slot tournament is a great chance to win some big prize money. Each week Slotastic hosts a selection of slot tournaments where players battle against other slot players worldwide to compete for cash prizes. The large prize pool for this month-long tournament makes it a special event.

Each player will receive the same amount of starting credits to wager. Like regular slot play, players can decide how much to wager on each spin according to their play style. A progress tracker will show each player their current leaderboard position. At the end of the month-long tournament, the player with the most credits will take first prize. 100 players will finish in the money.



There is no entry fee for the first round, but players can build their way up the leaderboard by purchasing additional coins for $3.50.



Slotastic has a growing selection of Chinese slot games but Cai Hong was a natural choice for this Chinese New Year tournament. Cai Hong translates to rainbow and Caishen is the God of Wealth and Prosperity. This game promises good luck and fortune for all.



NEW THAI EMERALD COMING FEBRUARY 16TH

Realtime Gaming will be releasing a glittering new game later this month and Slotastic will give players a chance to try it for free. The exotic new Thai Emerald has Mystery Stacked symbols that can trigger 8 Free Spins. A stunning tropical Parrot is the Wild symbol. It will be available in Slotastic's downloaded and instant play online casinos. Until February 28th, all players that have made at least one deposit will get 10 free spins (coupon code EMERALD10).



Entertaining players all over the world for more than ten years, Slotastic is a funtastic place to play hundreds of slots and table games from RTG.





