IMCD to nominate new Supervisory Board member

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (25 February 2022) – The Supervisory Board of IMCD N.V. ("IMCD") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 2 May 2022, it will propose to appoint Willem Eelman as new member of the Supervisory Board.
Mr. Eelman is nominated to fill the vacancy that arises after the resignation of Arjan Kaaks, effective from 2 May 2022. Mr. Kaaks is resigning from the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Supervisory Board's resignation rota, after completing two terms on the board. The Supervisory Board is grateful for his commitment and valuable contributions, as chair of the Audit Committee and as member of the Supervisory Board as a whole.
This nomination aims to strengthen IMCD's Supervisory Board with a seasoned financial executive and will add significant experience to the board in the field of IT, digitalisation and information security. It is foreseen that, upon appointment, Mr. Eelman will take up the role of chair of the audit committee of IMCD's Supervisory Board.
Willem Eelman (1964) has Dutch nationality and holds a master's degree in Agricultural Economics with a specialty in Marketing and Business Administration, graduating from the Agricultural University Wageningen. He also holds a Chartered Controllers Degree from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and followed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard, Cambridge. Currently, Mr. Eelman is a member of the management board and chief financial officer of Grandvision N.V., where he previously held the position of supervisory board member and audit committee chair. In the past, he held management positions in C&A Europe (chief financial officer and chief transformation officer) and Unilever N.V. (roles in finance and IT, including the role of chief information officer).
Besides the nomination of Willem Eelman, the agenda for IMCD's 2022 AGM will include proposals to reappoint the members of the Management Board, to reappoint Deloitte accountants B.V. as external auditor for the year 2022 and 2023, and to approve a dividend of EUR 1.62 in cash per share.
Further details on the nomination(s) and other agenda proposals will be included in the documentation for the 2022 AGM, that will be published on IMCD's website here.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 25 February 2022, 07:00 a.m. CET.
Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format.
Attachment
