Solutions 30 becomes a Mobilize Power Solutions partner for installing electric vehicle charging stations

Solutions 30 announces the signing of a partnership agreement with Mobilize Power Solutions. Under the terms of this agreement, Solutions 30 is now one of two Mobilize Power Solutions partners in charge of deploying charging stations for Renault customers in France.

Mobilize Power Solutions is part of Mobilize, an entity that that brings together all Renault's activities tied to solutions for managing mobility and energy. The company is addressing the challenges of developing electric mobility across the entire value chain, as the Group's electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. Mobilize Power Solutions offers a turnkey solution for home charging to facilitate the customer journey when buying an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Mobilize Power Solutions has selected Solutions 30 for the installation and maintenance of its charging stations. As such, since February 15th, Solutions 30's network of expert technicians is working with Renault customers who have opted for the Mobilize charging offer. Solutions 30 has a unique software platform for managing teams and optimising call-outs, ensuring the quality and reliability of its services through its offer and standardised operating processes. This process guarantees that the station will be installed before the vehicle is delivered.

Renan Livet, Director of Retail Operations for Mobilize Power Solutions, states: "Charging is a key issue for anyone looking to buy an electric vehicle. In offering to install a home charging solution when they order their vehicle, we bring reassurance to our customers. We guarantee them a simple purchasing process, together with a firm price and no hidden costs, and that their charging station will be installed before the delivery of their vehicle. Mobilize Power Solutions is committed to facilitating the growth of electric mobility. The installation of a charging station at our customer's home is an important moment in the customer relationship. We want our partners to guarantee quality call-outs wherever the vehicle is purchased and provide the best experience for our customers."

Tanguy Leiglon, Director of the Energy Business Unit at Solutions 30 in France, states: "We are extremely pleased to start working with Mobilize Power Solutions and would like to thank them for their confidence. This partnership is the fruit of our expertise in the field of energy transition and especially electric mobility, of our organization and our particularly dense territorial network, in France and in Europe. Together, we have defined procedures and quality standards for each of our call-outs, as we have been doing successfully for more than 15 years with all our customers. Our technicians are a key link in the operational value chain for our customers, and we are very proud to be working with such a renowned company as Renault."

About Mobilize Power Solutions

Mobilize Power Solutions is a service of Mobilize , Renault's brand dedicated to mobility and energy services. Specializing in custom charging solutions for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Mobilize Power Solutions facilitates and accelerates the transition to sustainable mobility for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit mobilize-power-solutions.com or follow Mobilize Power Solutions on LinkedIn .

Mobilize is one of Renault's four brands. Mobilize offers flexible services related to mobility, energy, and data to meet the new needs of individuals, companies, cities and regions. Based on open ecosystems, Mobilize is opening the road for a sustainable energy transition, in line with the Renault's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and its ambition to promote the values of a circular economy. For more information, visit mobilize.com or follow Mobilize on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Solutions 30 SE



The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

