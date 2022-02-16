Flex LNG - Key information relating to the dividend to be paid for the fourth quarter 2022

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2022
Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:
Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, we have been informed that payment date to shares registered in Euronext VPS will change from previous quarters as informed below.
Dividend amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: 28 February, 2022
Ex-date: 1 March, 2022
Record date: 2 March, 2022
Payment date: On or about 15 March, 2022. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 18 March, 2022.
Date of approval: 16 February, 2022
For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
