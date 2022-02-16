Press release, Helsinki, 16 February 2022 at 9:30 AM (EET)
Nexstim Receives a System Upgrade Order from a Customer in Finland
Nexstim Plc HEXSTO ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 system upgrade order from a customer in Finland.
Nexstim's NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is CE marked for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments.
Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are happy to announce this sale to one of our existing customers in Finland. System upgrades are a possibility for our customers to upgrade their existing Nexstim system technology to the latest features that replace the older system platform. In this case, the upgrade also allows for multi-departmental utilization of the system as in addition to neurosurgical mapping, the system can be used for treatment of depression and chronic neuropathic pain, as well as for neuroscience purposes."
Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:
Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com
About Nexstim Plc
Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.
Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.
Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.
Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.
Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.
For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com
