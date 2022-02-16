Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q4 2021 results

Oslo, 16 February 2022 - You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA's Q4 2021 results on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 24 February 2022 at 07:00 CET
Report for the fourth quarter 2021, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.
Presentation of the Quarterly Results
Time: 24 February 2022 at 08:30 CET
The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.
The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/239an96d. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.
Dial-in details:
Norway: +47 23 96 0 264
UK: +44 (0) 207 192 8000
USA: +1 631 510 74 95
Confirmation code: 4019977
A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.
Contact information:
IR contact
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com
Media contacts
Mélodie Laroche
Corporate Communications
T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com
***
About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.
Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.
***
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.