Aspo Plc
Press Release
February 10, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on February 16, 2022
Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.
A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.
The press conference will be held in Finnish, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q4_2021 or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (71344087#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.
The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com before the press conference.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo produces value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. The common target of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders in their respective fields. They are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and their development, aiming to reach a leading position in sustainability. Aspo supports the success and growth of its businesses through its best capabilities. Aspo Group has business operations in 18 different countries, and it employs approximately 950 professionals.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.