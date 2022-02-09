Active Biotech: Year End Report 2021

FOURTH QUARTER IN BRIEF
In 2021, we made substantial progress in our projects to address unmet medical need in hematological cancers and inflammatory eye disorders. The fourth quarter in particular proved to be a busy period, with continued strong development with all the prioritized projects in our portfolio.
Tasquinimod
- Clinical development in multiple myeloma advanced into combination therapy following completion of the initial phase of the ongoing trial in the US (Oct 3)
- Preclinical tasquinimod data presented at ASH 2021 (Dec 11-12)
Naptumomab
- Active Biotech and NeoTX announced that the first patient had been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Oct 20)
- Data on naptumomab estafenatox enhancing CAR-T cells potency presented by Active Biotech's partner NeoTX at SITC 2021 (Nov 12)
Laquinimod
- First subject dosed in phase I clinical study with eye drop formulation of laquinimod (Dec 10)
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Dr. Erik Vahtola appointed Chief Medical Officer (Jan 01)
- First patient dosed in the combination part of the Phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma (Feb 07)
- Active Biotech entered into global patent license agreement with Oncode Institute for tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (Feb 9)
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Oct-Dec
|Jan-Dec
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|–
|6,2
|–
|6,7
|Operating profit/loss
|-14,9
|-4,1
|-48,5
|-32,3
|Profit/loss after tax
|-14,9
|-4,1
|-48,6
|-32,2
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0,07
|-0,02
|-0,23
|-0,19
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|53,1
|26,2
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
|Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out below, for publication on February 9, 2022 at 22.30 pm CET.
