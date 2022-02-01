Invitation to Idorsia's full year financial results 2021 webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2021 on Tuesday February 8, 2022, at 07:00 CET.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.
Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.
To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.
Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Dial in numbers: CH: +41 445807145 | UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338 | US: +1 646 7413167
PIN: 8887783#
Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
Kind regards,
Andrew C. Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.