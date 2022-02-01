DFDS: RESTATED COMPARISON FIGURES FOR LOGISTICS BUSINESS UNITS

|INVESTOR NEWS No. 4 - 1 February 2022
Following the completion of the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group, and consolidation of the company from 14 September 2021, the Logistics Division was, as previously announced, reorganised in two new business units: Dry Goods and Cold Chain.
The cold chain logistics activities embedded in DFDS' three former Logistics business units – Nordic, Continent and UK & Ireland – were merged with the HSF Logistics Group to form the Cold Chain business unit. The remaining activities of the former business units are organised in Dry Goods.
Comparative figures for Q1-4 2020 and Q1-3 2021 for the new business units have been restated accordingly and are disclosed in the table below.
|Logistics Division - restatement of business units
|2021
|2020
|2020
|DKK m
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Full year
|Dry Goods
|Revenue
|1,208
|1,297
|1,254
|1,155
|960
|1,066
|1,201
|4,381
|EBITDA before special items
|70
|83
|93
|64
|57
|95
|86
|301
|EBIT before special items
|23
|38
|44
|14
|7
|46
|36
|103
|Invested capital
|1,038
|989
|922
|1,262
|1,167
|1,033
|991
|1,125
|ROIC before special items, %
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7.5
|Units, '000
|79.0
|85.1
|77.9
|77.3
|62.3
|75.2
|84.6
|299.4
|Cold Chain
|Revenue
|359
|407
|544
|361
|313
|368
|358
|1,400
|EBITDA before special items
|31
|43
|63
|31
|38
|55
|37
|161
|EBIT before special items
|16
|28
|39
|8
|16
|30
|15
|70
|Invested capital*
|475
|492
|3,037
|528
|495
|472
|434
|488
|ROIC before special items, %
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.9
|Units, '000**
|53.5
|56.2
|57.7
|58.8
|51.4
|58.3
|57.3
|225.8
* The quarterly invested capital is shown as per the end of the period. For the full-year, the invested capital is shown as an average.
In Q3 2021, Cold Chain's invested capital includes HSF Logistics Group.
** Unit volumes for HSF Logistics Group are not included.
Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
