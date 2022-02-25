Montgomery County Food Bank Partners with Health and Wellness Company, Tamam Life to Sponsor Its Outrun Hunger Event for 11th Most Populated County in Texas

Spring, TX February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tamam Life offers healthy options with organic whole plant blends to increase nutrition and health for Houston area residents.



More than an 800 million people around the world face hunger without adequate access to secure food systems. In the US, thirty-eight million people are food insecure with twelve million being children. We all want to help end this problem and the fastest and easiest way to start is on a local level. The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) in Conroe, Texas (north of Houston) along with sponsors like Tamam Life will be raising money to help feed local families.



The County’s first ever, Outrun Hunger Race event on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, will raise money to help feed one of the 11th most populated counties in the state of Texas with an estimated 620,000 people. The Mardi Gras themed race will draw hundreds of people who want to help alleviate the problem.



“Outrun Hunger, presented by Suddenlink, is a fun way to celebrate Mardi Gras, stick to your New Year’s resolution of living a healthy lifestyle, and make a difference in the lives of our many neighbors in need,” said Kristine Marlow, President and CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank. “We are grateful for sponsors like Tamam Life that are uniting with us in the fight against hunger. Outrun Hunger’s goal is to raise critical funds for the Food Bank, so we can continue providing nourishment across the county.”



Hunger has no boundaries. “Approximately 1 in 9 people around the world go to bed hungry every day. And most are not getting the required nutrition to be healthy. It’s a real problem on many levels," said Audrey Bold, Co-founder of Tamam Life. “We are proud to sponsor this event. Having little to no access to nutrition impedes a child’s ability to grow and develop. If we are to meet the UN’s 2030 goal of ending hunger, we want to provide food that’s high in nutrition from whole plant foods instead of highly processed versions loaded with saturated fats.”



Event Details: Outrun Hunger Race (5 & 10K)

· February 26th @ 8am-12pm

· Grand Central Park, Conroe, TX

· Sign up: mcfoodbank.ord/outunhunger.com



About Montgomery Food Bank

Montgomery County Food Bank’s mission is to unite the community to fight hunger. Last year we were able to provide over 9.6 million nutritional meals through our vast network of over 70 partner pantries, local school districts, and community partners. We work in partnership with retailers and wholesalers to provide a solution for food waste by rescuing food that would otherwise go to the landfill. As a part of our green initiatives program, we operate an onsite Produce Rescue Center that allows us to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables which emphasizes the importance of sustainability and promotes healthy food choices. Our vision of a community where everyone has access to sufficient, nutritious food is possible through the support of our volunteers and our community and corporate partners.



Montgomery County Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, partner of Houston Food Bank, member of Feeding Texas and distribution partner of Feeding America.



About Tamam Life

Started in 2020, Tamam Life is a health and wellness lifestyle company creating organic whole plant functional blends to help people get healthy in body and mind. Tamam Life makes six different plant blends with unique flavors from superfoods, teas, algae and ayurvedic plants. Plants provide enough nutrition that humans need with ample protein, vitamins, and minerals with benefits to fight off disease, inflammation, boost immunity, detox heavy metals and more. Visit: Tamamlife.com for more information.



