Winmore Appoints Virgil Ferreira as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Next Stage of Global Growth

San Francisco, CA February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Winmore, the developer of RateAI, the logistics industry’s first integrated AI-based pricing platform for carriers, freight forwarders and brokers, today announced that Virgil Ferreira has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. a position that will draw upon his vast experience in the logistics and transportation industry.
Virgil Ferreira brings to Winmore over 20 years of experience in the logistics tech industry, where he has excelled at leading organizations and driving strategies resulting in innovation and new revenue streams. As Winmore’s award-winning RateAI pricing platform gains momentum across the logistics and transportation industry, Ferreira will focus on Winmore’s revenue growth.
Most recently, Ferreira served as Chief Operating Officer, Rate Management at Magaya Corporation, where he joined after Magaya’s acquisition of Catapult. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Catapult International where he led the company through a transformation by digitizing rate management.
“As our business continues to accelerate, we are strengthening our leadership team for scale, we are thrilled to have Virgil join Winmore, as he has a diverse background in digitizing processes across the shipment cycle, including work with startups and established technology companies in the logistics sector,” said Aaron Sasson, CEO of Winmore Software. “His entrepreneurial approach and long industry tenure will help us enable collaboration and innovation across the company.”
Winmore’s RateAI is the logistics industry’s only automated bidding platform combining prescriptive pricing intelligence insights and team workflows for increased team organization and alignment.
“I look forward to cementing Winmore’s growing leadership position as more and more forwarders, brokers and carriers look to digital platforms to make data-driven pricing decisions.” added Ferreira. “It is an honor to work with the talented Winmore team and build on their continued momentum as the digital platform of choice by the world’s most respected logistics service providers.”
About Winmore
Winmore is a cloud-based logistics pricing and bidding platform with workflows configured for the logistics industry’s most important commercial processes and lane-level insight and pricing intelligence. This industry-leading software is often integrated with leading transportation management software (TMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software to ensure customer success and seamless integration with the IT infrastructure. The company has received numerous industry accolades, including being named to FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative software companies in the world.
