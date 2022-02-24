Pure SEO Takes Gold at IAB NZ Digital Advertising Awards

Auckland, New Zealand February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pure SEO has won Gold at the IAB New Zealand Digital Advertising Awards – under the Data and Effectiveness category - Best Use of SEM and/or SEO. It had led the field with two finalist nominations in the category.



The entry, "SEO WARS: The Tortoise & the Hares," was based on the advanced search engine optimisation techniques used on the company’s own website, pureseo.com, after a migration from a previous domain. It is a success story of overcoming Google search challenges that often occur when transitioning from a local to a global website.



“What is the best way for an SEO agency to demonstrate that they are the best in New Zealand? The answer is to rank their own website for the most competitive keywords: ‘seo,’ ‘seo nz,’ ‘seo auckland,’ ‘number one seo company nz’ and many more,” says Dallas Rabot, Head of Product at Pure SEO, who led the teams on the project.



“Our competitors had a head start. When we moved from pureseo.co.nz to pureseo.com, we had to start again from the bottom. Fast forward a year and we had catapulted ourselves to first place.



Our in-house team’s expertise in technical analysis, software engineering, content creation and link building achieved this.



‘The aftermath,’ the post-launch period of not only a domain migration, but also a simultaneous technology switch to a new web architecture was a painful process. The methodology and implementation involved, however, was cutting-edge and included an implementation technique that needed to be invented.



The results speak for itself: Slow & steady wins the race,” says Rabot.



Pure SEO also had another finalist entry in the category for its work on a Search Engine Marketing campaign that delivered impressive results. The campaign provided a complete Omni-channel strategy, putting customers at the centre of a diverse network. Multiple channels and devices were utilised to reach customers in a completely new way that was able to link the purchase journey from online to offline and vice versa to maximise impact and return on ad spend.



"SEM is no longer just about driving online store sales or lead forms, it is the whole consumer journey online and offline that we can impact. From browsing online, to discovering products on YouTube, to getting directions to the store to purchase. We can influence all these stages to provide the best possible return for our clients, no matter how big or small they are," says Graham Gilbert, SEM Team Lead at Pure SEO.



“It is a culmination of over a decade of building up the platforms, processes and culture for our people to succeed. Back in the early days as a young business, we were the recipient of The David Awards, which recognise emerging young businesses that punch above their weight. So being the Gold award recipient of the IAB Awards is a milestone we’re hugely proud of. It shows how far we’ve come and it is very much aligned with where we are going,” says Richard Conway, founder and CEO of Pure SEO.



Pure SEO, a New Zealand independently owned digital and eCommerce marketing agency, was founded in 2009 and has since added its partner services: Digital Popcorn and This Side Up. It provides clients across New Zealand and Australia with a range of services including Search Engine Optimisation, Google Ads and Programmatic, eCommerce marketing, Conversion Rate Optimisation, Content Marketing and Social Media. Pure SEO is a Google Premier Partner 2022, which is awarded to the top performing 3% of agencies in each country.



