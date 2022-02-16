BDA Advises Pollination on US$50m Series B Capital Raise & Strategic Partnership with ANZ

New York, NY February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Pollination, has raised US$50m as part of an ongoing Series B capital raise, and has entered into a strategic partnership with ANZ, a top 50 global bank based in Australia, to drive the transition to net zero in Asia Pacific.



BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Pollination on the transaction.



The partnership brings together ANZ’s market-leading Institutional Bank and strength across the Asia Pacific region with Pollination’s expertise in climate finance, asset management, carbon projects, and environmental sustainability-focused corporate advisory. The partnership will focus on the transition needs of ANZ’s customers globally in the areas of Sustainable Finance, Project & Export Finance, Carbon Markets and Corporate Advisory, including M&A.



ANZ’s investment will accelerate Pollination’s growth ambitions and extend the firm’s reach and impact. It follows Pollination’s recent SAFE round, and is part of its on-going Series B fundraise.



Martijn Wilder, co-founding Partner, Pollination, said: “Strategic partnerships are core to Pollination’s impact model – they extend our reach and scale far beyond what we could achieve alone. ANZ has a strong track record of delivering innovative sustainable finance products. With a presence in 14 markets across Asia, it has exceptional reach where investment in decarbonisation and nature is both critically important and a huge opportunity.”



Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA Partners, said: “We’re proud of BDA’s work on behalf of Pollination, and its mission to decarbonize the world. BDA has helped Pollination to assess potential partners and investors with substantial synergies across the US, Europe and Asia. ANZ is the ideal partner for the next phase of Pollination’s growth."



Mark Webster, Partner, Head of Services, BDA Partners, added: “Following this Series B cap raise, Pollination’s expertise in accelerating the transition to net zero will now reach further, to effect real-world change. BDA looks forward to continuing our work with Pollination.”



Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, Head of London, BDA Partners, said: “Pollination is at the forefront of alternative asset management and advisory services across a range of urgent ESG categories, including decarbonisation, nature, and climate. We’re happy to be advising a leader and a pioneer in the space."



BDA team

· Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, New York

· Mark Webster, Partner, Singapore

· Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, London

· Ruari Sinclair, Director, London

· Dzung Le, Vice President, London

· Stephen Etna, Vice President, New York

· Nils Weng, Associate, London

· Germaine See, Analyst, London



About Pollination

Pollination is a global climate change investment and advisory firm. Pollination works with corporate, government and financial institution clients to design, implement and finance their transitions to net zero and nature positive business models. Since launching in 2019, Pollination has brought together an outstanding concentration of climate finance and investment expertise, accompanied by deep relationships across governments, the corporate sector and financial markets. pollinationgroup.com



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com

