The Art of Jewels Introduces Zuri™, an Exclusive, AI Quality & Price Comparison Tool Designed to Assist Consumers When Choosing a Lab Grown Diamond

The Art of Jewels, a lab diamond and gemstone marketplace, recently announced the creation of Zuri™, an exclusive artificial intelligent price comparison tool designed to assist consumers when choosing a lab grown diamond by comparing pricing and quality among the country's largest retailers in a matter of seconds.

“More than anything, we wanted to bring trust back to the industry because very often, the exact same stones are disproportionately priced between retailers and the only people hurt in the game are the consumers.” - Adi C., CEO of The Art of Jewels



Every lab diamond has a certificate that is unique to the stone. The certificate number is laser-inscribed in the diamond, making it easily traced. Most online retailers have access to the same stones. Tracking a lab grown diamond by its certificate number makes it possible to compare prices between retailers, however it’s a tedious process. Zuri™ is an advanced AI tool that does the work for the consumer in a matter of seconds, but she doesn’t stop there.



While Zuri™ cuts the research time down substantially, if the same lab-created diamond cannot be matched, Zuri™ will use over 50 advanced data sets to accurately find a similar lab diamond at an equal or better quality for less, in just seconds.



Below are three links to compare prices with Zuri™. The first shows a savings of $15,000 between retailers, the second from $588 and up, and the third shows a savings of more than $7,000 for the very same diamond.



To test the AI, first consumer must choose one of the links below and click on the IGI button on the page to locate the certified report associated to the example lab diamonds below. Next, click on “Compare with Zuri™”



Additionally, The Art of Jewels provided a video explainer to fully understand the AI at work: Watch Zuri™ in action



Here are the examples from above and test links.



Diamond 1 - 3.01 Emerald Shape - $15,000 price difference



Diamond 2 - 2.26 Round Shape - $588 price difference



Diamond 3 - 3.27 Round Shape - $7,057 price difference



Once a diamond is purchased, it is removed from inventory completely, however Zuri™ is always available to make the process easier for consumers.



For more information, visit theartofjewels.com.



The Art of Jewels is one the world’s largest online marketplaces for lab grown diamond growers and manufacturers offering a safe, secure shopping experience with the highest quality attention. Headquartered in San Francisco since 1990. The Art of Jewels delivers trust.

Contact Information:

The Art of Jewels

Dawn Cepero

888-391-1130

Contact via Email

theartofjewels.com

