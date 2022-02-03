Tradewinds Expands Portfolio of Technology Solutions for Partners in Australia & New Zealand

Sandy, UT February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tradewinds partners can now sell Lumen Technologies’ complete portfolio of technology solutions in Australia and New Zealand. An agreement through Agent Alliance Q, LLC (Agent Alliance) expanded upon an existing relationship and helps address the growing demand for technology services in the market.



“The Agent Alliance is dedicated to fostering the best business outcomes and business practices nationwide for the channel ecosystem. We are thrilled about this expansion and welcome Lumen Technologies to our portfolio. We know our partners will enjoy being able to offer their advanced application delivery architecture to their customers,” said Tony Heywood, Tradewinds RVP of ANZ and member of Agent Alliance.



The Agent Alliance is a diverse industry consortium of technology businesses that represent all industry sectors, from traditional communications to IT, Cloud, storage and virtualisation, Mobility and converged IP services.



“In today’s landscape, conducting business via digital interactions and delivering compelling end-user experiences are critical focus areas for many organisations. Partners can leverage our solutions and expertise to help accelerate growth, increase efficiencies, and exceed customer expectations,” said Olaf Lambooy, Head of Sales of Australia and New Zealand for Lumen. “Our Channel Partner program is about making connections – not just to our global network and technology solutions, but also to a network of support, resources, and training that can help companies drive business growth.”



As a Lumen Channel Partnership Program member, partners and their sub-agents will use the integrated portfolio of global solutions provided by Lumen—spanning network, infrastructure, and applications to enable greater adaptability for customers. Offerings include a range of managed network and IT services designed for easy installation, maintenance, monitoring, and management, thus simplifying the path to deployment and use.



About Tradewinds

Telarus, LLC, dba Tradewinds Technology Brokerage, is the largest technology solutions brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient and friendly community where our agent-partners quickly source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth, we created industry-leading apps, tools and hired experts who specialise in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, Mobility, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-leading Sales Engineering team, Tradewinds also provides Account Management, Commissions, and Marketing services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002; we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Tradewinds and our award-winning services, please visit www.TradewindsBrokerage.com.au. or follow us on LinkedIn.

