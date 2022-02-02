Prismic Media Company to Adopt a Four-Day Work Week

Prismic Media The First Kuwaiti Company to Adopt a Four-day Work Week for a trial period, in an effort to increase star productivity with a better work-life balance.

Kuwait City, Kuwait February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Prismic Media, a company that is specialized in marketing and content creation, has announced adopting four-day working week and three-day weekend, to be the first Kuwaiti company that implements this system which has already been applied by number of countries and firms around the world.



Studies and research have shown that this system allows employees of the different sectors to further practice their hobbies, spend more times with their loved ones and better fulfil their personal matters thus, increase productivity at work, improve performance and achieve corporate objectives and results, especially in the field of production which relies on creativity and inspiration.



Commenting on the decision, Fahad Al Ibrahim, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Prismic Media said: “Our decision came after deep examination and conscious studies, taking into account the interests of our clients in the first place, as well as the performance of our employees, whose ability to work and produce will increase after being given the opportunity to balance both their professional and personal responsibilities."



“The pandemic has contributed to establishing new concepts that never existed earlier such as 'working online,' a practice which has proven success and had no negative impact on neither the businesses nor the employees as long as the employee is responsible enough and eager to achieve his company’s’ goals and objectives, and here we can say that an employee can work efficiently wherever he/she is,” clarified Al Ibrahim.



To conclude, he said: "We are giving this system a three-month trial period, with immediate effect, anticipating that it achieves the desired objectives before it becomes the company's permanent system."



It is worth mentioning that number of companies have already applied the four-day working week model including the UK, Iceland, New Zealand, Japan, Spain, and Scotland to name a few.



About Prismic Media:

Owned by three young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs Omar Al Othman, Esra Al Habib and Fahad Al Ibrahim, Prismic Media is a company that is specialized in marketing, content creation, and brand development. The company’s head office is in Kuwait City with a branch in Dubai-UAE.



For more information, please visit the company’s website www.prismic.media, checkout our official accounts on social media or contact us on 00965-62226065.

Contact Information:

Prismic Media

Fahad Alibrahim

0096599552001

Contact via Email

www.prismic.media

