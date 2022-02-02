Contigo Health Partners with Cancer Expert Now to Offer Expert Medical Opinion (EMO) Services

Cancer Expert Now is elated to join the Contigo Health ECEN Passport services suite, now allowing members access to our cutting-edge EMO offering.

Morristown, NJ February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cancer Expert Now (CEN) is thrilled to collaborate with Contigo Health, LLC, bringing the knowledge and expertise of many of the world’s leading cancer physicians into the comfort of members’ living rooms. During a tumultuous time in members’ lives, we know how important it is to provide virtual, expert assistance as quickly as possible.



Cancer Expert Now is offering access to our state-of-the-art virtual Expert Medical Opinion (EMO) service for members of plans enrolled in the Contigo Health ECEN Passport™ product, a multi-service line centers of excellence offering. Cancer Expert Now aims to empower members to make more informed decisions throughout their cancer journey by providing them with access to top tier experts from home.



“Our mission is a personal one, because cancer is personal. We hope to provide families with the opportunity to get rapid expert input in any cancer type they may be facing, so they can make informed, confident decisions about their path,” said Jeff Meehan, CEO and Co-Founder of Cancer Expert Now. “The experts we have in our network are many of the people that are considered ‘thought leaders’ in the type of cancer they treat. They specialize in one type of cancer and are often the ones that other doctors look to for information and guidance,” said Dr. Sanjiv Agarwala, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Cancer Expert Now.



“We are excited to partner with Cancer Expert Now to offer our self-funded health plan clients and their members access to cancer experts from the comfort of their own homes, in addition to robust in-person evaluation at our ECEN partner medical centers,” said Marisa Boevers, Vice President of Product Development and Design at Contigo Health. “Cancer Expert Now is enabling us to achieve our goal of meeting members where they are in their cancer journey and support them in ways that help guide them to the right care,” said Steven Nelson, President of Contigo Health.



The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.



Together, we are closing the gaps in optimizing cancer care by allowing members worldwide access to top experts, regardless of where they live or what their prognosis is. Read more about Cancer Expert Now by clicking here.



About Cancer Expert Now (CEN):



Cancer Expert Now strives to close the gap in cancer care around the world by facilitating the exchange of knowledge between leaders in oncology and doctors, life science companies, payers, patients & their loved ones through an easy to use, virtual, on-demand platform.



Cancer Expert Now is headquartered in Morristown, NJ and was established in 2015. www.cancerexpertnow.com



About Contigo Health



Contigo Health, LLC, a subsidiary of Premier, Inc., creates new ways for clinicians, health systems, and employers to work together to optimize employee health benefits. Contigo Health’s products, which include Sync Health Plan Administration (TPA) and ECEN Passport (COE), support a common goal for all stakeholders: to increase access to high-quality care, enhance employee engagement, control costs, and get employees back to work and life faster.



Subject to Contigo Health terms and conditions. Sync Health Plan Administration (TPA) and ECEN Passport (COE) are trademarks and programs of Contigo Health, LLC. Contigo Health, LLC and Cancer Experts Now are independent service providers.

