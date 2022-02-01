Dr. David P. Mangiameli Joins New York Breast Health

Patchogue, NY February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Breast Health (NY Breast Health) a division of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified surgical oncologist Dr. David P. Mangiameli. He will practice at 365 E Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772.



“We're very excited to expand breast cancer care at NY Breast Health in Suffolk County with world-class surgeons and oncologists,” said Dr. Rohit Reesinghani, FACP, MBA Executive Director of New York Health. “We’re thrilled to have Dr. Mangiameli join our team.”



Dr. Mangiameli is one of the area’s most respected surgical oncologists. His expertise includes breast cancer and surgery, oncoplastic surgery, and immunotherapy for malignancy. In his third year of medical school, Dr. Mangiameli participated in a clinical research elective at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).



Under the mentorship of Dr. Steven A. Rosenberg, a pioneer in the development of effective immunotherapies and gene therapies for patients with advanced cancers, Dr. Mangiameli participated in clinical trial design and implementation in the surgical branch at NCI. In addition, he published original work in immunotherapy, small molecule drug investigations, and genomics. His unit made cancer vaccines, adopted cell treatments, and performed extraordinarily sophisticated experimental cancer surgeries. “When I left, I just wanted to remove cancer,” Dr. Mangiameli said. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do since.”



Dr. Mangiameli performs all forms of breast and chest wall surgery. This includes minimally invasive breast surgery, complex oncoplastic surgery, chest wall resection and reconstruction, nipple-sparing and traditional mastectomies, sentinel lymph node mapping and biopsy, and full lymph node dissections. In addition, he has extensive training and experience in screening and managing women who have high breast cancer risk from genetic mutations and other cumulative risk factors.



Dr. Mangiameli is excited to join NY Breast Health to provide patient-centered care emphasizing patient quality, clinical investigation, outreach, and education. “Although I am a trained cancer surgeon, I am foremost a patient advocate,” he said. “The patient sitting in my exam room is the center of the universe,” he said.



He has been a founding program director of a breast cancer center here in Suffolk County since 2014. Dr. Mangiameli has continuously provided the energy and leadership to compel and coordinate these clinical teams. Together they have treated thousands of women, according to national guidelines. Additionally, he has been involved in many community outreach programs, including the NYS, Cancer Screening Program. He also serves as a Police Surgeon for The New York State Troopers and the Police Surgeons Benevolent Association.



Dr. Mangiameli completed general surgery/trauma residency at The Brooklyn Hospital Center. He additionally completed a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute; a fellowship in Immunotherapy for Cancer also at the National Cancer Institute; and served as the SSO Fellow in Oncoplastic and Oncologic Breast Surgery at Columbia Presbyterian, College of Physicians and Surgeons, in NY.



