King Outraises All Opponents in Statehouse Race

Matt King showcases individual donors over PAC supporters for State Representative Race in Ohio.

Liberty Township, OH February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Republican candidate for State Representative, Matt King, filed his 2021 end of year finance reports on Monday, January 31, and he has more cash on hand than his veteran lawmaker opponent in the May 3rd Primary.



Matt King’s report shows a balance on hand of $74,591.40, a six-to-one margin over the amount on hand for his Republican opponent. King’s cash position dominates the combined cash on hand for all of his opponents, Republican and Democrat, combined.



“I announced my candidacy in December, and we were able to quickly outraise all opponents in just a few weeks and show our strength and resolve to bring conservative leadership to this district,” said King. “In less than a month, we are better positioned for success than others who have been preparing for years.”



While King received 100% of his contributions from citizens, his Republican opponent called in the special interest groups and lobbyists.



“I am heartened by my ability to raise funds from individuals who care about good government and not be completely funded by special interest groups who do not represent our district,” King noted.



“It is shameful. My opponent did not receive a single donation from a citizen. 100% of his end of year filing report shows that his donors are lobbyists and special interest groups. I am thankful that Ohio requires full disclosure of donors so that the voters can see which candidates have the taxpayer’s interests in mind and who are beholden almost entirely to political action committees and the special interests. I will keep fighting for the people of the 46th district.”



Matt King announced his candidacy for State Representative in December 2021. King lives in Middletown, Ohio and is a businessman and director with Hightowers Petroleum Company.



Find out more at www.ElectMattKing.com.



Paid for by Friends of Matt King

