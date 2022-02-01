Stack Modular Appoints Jon Higgins as Vice President, Construction

Vancouver, Canada February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stack Modular Structures is pleased to announce that Mr. Jon Higgins has joined the company as Vice President, Construction.
Jon’s prior experience was with Bird Construction, where he joined in 2009 as a Project Coordinator, gaining further experience with Bird in the roles of Estimator, Project Manager and Construction Manager. Jon's extensive understanding of offsite construction processes and onsite installation are invaluable to modular project execution.
“We are extremely pleased that Jon has joined Stack Modular’s management team. Overseeing the onsite construction division solves a multitude of concerns the marketplace has realized,” says Jim Dunn, President. “Under Jon’s leadership, Stack’s onsite team will be the ‘go-to’ group, setting the stage for onsite-to-modular cohesion.”
“The modular industry is still in its infancy in North America, and there is plenty of opportunity for it to mature,” states Dunn. “With Stack offering a group solely dedicated to onsite modular installations, a turnkey Stack Modular building can be budgeted, designed, delivered, manufactured and installed all within the Company’s infrastructure.”
Jon has already commenced working with the Stack/Bird team executing the Infrastructure Ontario (IO) corrections projects located in Thunder Bay and Kenora, Ontario. Projects of this caliber and scope requires onsite modular expertise to work with the client directly to ensure a comprehensive structure is adhered to, and a budget is closely monitored.
“I’m excited to bring my knowledge of modular and conventional construction to Stack,” says Higgins. “We have worked collaboratively for the last 5 years, and this move brings my expertise to Stack to allow us to provide comprehensive constructions solutions to our clients. I look forward to continued collaboration with Stack in order to bring affordable modular building technologies to the forefront of the construction industry.”
In addition to the current corrections project, Jon has overseen more than $100M in modular construction, including key projects as the award winning Aqsarniit Hotel & Conference Centre in Iqaluit, Nunavut, and a portion of one of the largest modular workforce housing projects in North America for LNG Canada.
Stack Modular Structures
As a current leader in steel modular design and manufacturing, Stack Modular provides a turnkey modular building solution allowing for faster, and cost-effective methodology, attributing greatly to the overall efficiencies of prefabricated construction.
With manufacturing facilities based in China, and North America business development and project support, Stack Modular is well positioned to support the affordable modular building technologies to construction clients worldwide. To learn more about Stack Modular Structures, please visit www.stackmodular.com.
Contact Information:
Stack Modular Structures
Linda Mackay
604-761-3562
Contact via Email
stackmodular.com
