Global Music Superstar Damian Marley Makes Substantial Investment Into New Maple Holdings

Toronto, Canada February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, the world renowned music artist, recipient of four Grammy Awards, and the youngest son of iconic reggae artist Bob Marley, has made a strategic investment into New Maple Holdings (“New Maple”) - the private parent company of CanWe Growers (a Canadian licensed cannabis producer), New Maple Consulting, and brands like Real J.



In recent years, Marley partnered with his long time manager, Dan Dalton, and family owned California cannabis company Ocean Grown Extracts (“OGE”) to convert a former California prison into a licensed cannabis production facility and launch the widely popular social justice brand EVIDENCE with the powerful brand ethos: “we grow weed at a prison to help get people out of prison for growing weed.”



“I’m proud to be in the company of people who are doing positive work and who’s personal goals are also beneficial for the greater good.”

- Damian Marley



The brand ethos reflects the "dollar a purchase" donation given to the non-profit organization Last Prisoner Project (LPP). Marley’s investment into New Maple reflects his confidence in their ability to produce high quality products in compliance with the stringent Canadian federal regulations as well as international production standards. Marley aims to bring to Canada, and other federally regulated markets such as the UK and Germany, brands like EVIDENCE with a similar model of using cannabis sales to give back to those that need it. Marley and OGE are happy to support one of the few Canadian licensed cannabis producers that is majority owned by minorities from the BIPOC community. Damian Marley joins other notable New Maple investors such as Lennox Lewis, the three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, who also announced his investment into New Maple in 2020.



“I’m very happy to have a strong player like Damian joining the New Maple team to help us bring top quality cannabis to the people of the world.”

- Lennox Lewis



New Maple is the parent company of Canadian licensed producer CanWe Growers and a major equity holder in the only private EU-GMP accredited Canadian cannabis exporter Northern Green Canada. Founded in 2016 by a group of friends from the University of Toronto and industry veterans, New Maple stands out with its strategic private corporate structure, highly experienced team, and diverse leadership. Like EVIDENCE and OGE, New Maple is also on a mission to do good. As Karim Nehme, co-founder and President of New Maple puts it: “Our mission is to ‘cultivate joy, relief, and peace’. We chose those words deliberately because everyone at New Maple believes in cannabis’ ability to heal people both physically and spiritually. We remind ourselves everyday that this is a global movement.”



“New Maple and EVIDENCE have cultivated our relationship over the last three years and we share many of the same values as it relates to the cannabis industry. We’re honoured to be partnered with one of the few minority owned and run cannabis companies in Canada that has the experience and capabilities to bring clean, safe, high quality cannabis to the world. Our team at EVIDENCE is very excited for all the possibilities to come with this new partnership.”

- Dan Dalton, EVIDENCE/Ocean Grown Extracts



It’s New Maple’s long-term vision and drive to use cannabis for good that brought this international team together. The new partners plan to introduce EVIDENCE’s impactful model to Canada and the world by partnering with non-profit organizations to help people and communities that were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition. The bigger picture is to eventually take the EVIDENCE and OGE brands global.

