All Honda Cars Can Be Serviced At Capital Honda at Charlottetown, PE

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island (PRWEB) February 28, 2022
The Capital Honda dealership at Charlottetown, PE, provides all major servicing of Honda vehicles and offers platinum-certified technicians. The center also takes care of any make or model of the Honda vehicle giving customers a stress-free experience for all their services and repairs. From the location in Charlottetown, the dealership serves all of Prince Edward Island, Cornwall area.
The services entailed include lube, oil, and filter change for the engine based on the customer's Honda specifications. Front end alignment, maintenance of wipers and headlights, and replacement and adjustment of brakes are also included. The center offers coolant flush, vehicle inspection, transmission flush, and electrical checkups to examine the car thoroughly.
The service crew will provide customers with an estimate before they get started. Honda owners can now fill out a simple form online with their requirements to get the team started.
Those looking for Honda services and prefer to visit the dealership can explore service offerings at the Capital Honda dealership at Charlottetown, PE center, to learn more. Customers can also consult with the service representative on-call (902) 566-1101 and plan to visit the dealership at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E1R3. The opening hours are between 8 a.m - 7 p.m; from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m - 2 p.m on Saturday, and the dealership is closed on Sunday.
