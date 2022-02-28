Buell Motorcycle Unveiling World's Fastest Production Dirt Bike at Daytona Beach Bike Week

Buell Motorcycle is back and unveiling a future model at Daytona Bike Week 2022. On Saturday March 5th at high noon, Buell will unveil the new Baja DR (Dune Racer) test prototype in their booth at Destination Daytona. The Buell Baja DR will be the world's fastest production dirt bike, built in America.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) February 28, 2022
"This is a pivotal moment for American motorcycles and really puts Buell on the map. We are on track to build the world's fastest and solely American-built production off road bike," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. adding, "less than 1% of the world is covered with pavement, the Buell Baja DR is designed to dominate the other 99.7%. It will give riders the freedom to go anywhere in the world, faster and with more power, harnessing our 1190 engine. The Buell Baja DR is a beast, elevating the brand to even greater heights, and will bring passion back for American-built motorcycles."
Buell's entry into the off-road segment won't go unnoticed by the competition. The Buell Baja DR takes its design inspiration from Buell's success on the American Hillclimb racing circuit with 2X World Champion Logan Cipala on board. Buell has posted videos of the race prototype on their Instagram page. The 1190 flies through the air, while racing in only first gear!
The production Baja DR model specs and features are: 175hp liquid cooled, 72-degree V-twin engine with 101 ft lbs. of torque, trellis frame, adjustable swing arm for a 66" to 70" wheelbase, and industry standard 37" seat height with 26.75 degree rake. The Buell Baja DR will be unmatched at the top of the market for speed and performance, while clearly signaling the New Buell will not be strictly on-road any longer but going off-road too.
Reservations for production slots for the Baja DR model will go live on March 5th at 12pm EST (noon) and cost just $25. Estimated retail for the model will start at $19,995 with production planned for 2023.
Learn more about what the future has to offer from Buell at Daytona Bike Week 2022 with the unveiling of the new Baja DR and SuperTouring model prototypes on Saturday March 5th. Both motorcycles will be available for customers to view March 5th to 13th at Destination Daytona in the booths 100 yards north of JP Cycles Superstore.
Buell is back and unveiling the future while delivering excitement at every turn.
For future Buell updates, follow our news page on our website and our social media pages.
Website: http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com
Email for Information: Info@BuellMotorcycle.com (Press: Please put "Press" in the subject line)
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/buell_motorcycle_unveiling_worlds_fastest_production_dirt_bike_at_daytona_beach_bike_week/prweb18524962.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
