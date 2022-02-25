Drivers in the Bay Shore area can visit the service center for car servicing
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
The Bay Shore dealership's service center is offering great deals on various services. As per the website, drivers who require a synthetic oil change, wheel alignment, timing belt replacement, windshield wipers, coolant flush replacement in the vehicle can take advantage of the money-saving offers.
With a well-equipped and staffed service department, the service center provides a wide array of services. On the website, interested customers can find information regarding the offers. Drivers can check the validity period of the offer, schedule service online, print coupons, and receive the offer details on the phone. The service department has a dedicated team of experts providing the required servicing for the vehicles.
Drivers in the Bay Shore area who are in search of money-saving deals, good quality, and timely service are urged to explore the dealership's official website. Interested customers can contact the service center staff by dialing 631-328-2068. Other means of communication include online messaging, email, and visits to the service center of the Atlantic Honda dealership at 1375 Sunshine Hwy., Bay Shore, New York 11706.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/atlantic_honda_offers_services_at_discounted_rates_in_the_bay_shore_area/prweb18521033.htm
