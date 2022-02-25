Drivers in the Phoenix area can get their vehicle brakes replaced at a discount this week

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is offering drivers a coupon for discounted brake replacement for the rest of February and first week of March. This offer, which ends March 9, 2022, can save drivers $50 off per axle on their vehicle's front or rear brakes. Drivers are encouraged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible if they'd like to take advantage of this temporary offer.

In order to get the discount, drivers will need to present the coupon at the time of their service. They can either print the coupon on paper or bring in a digital version on their smartphone. The offer can't be applied to previous services and can't be combined with other offers. Pre-paid maintenance is also not eligible for this coupon. The coupon is only valid at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a dealership located near Phoenix in Peoria, Arizona.

Drivers who would like to use this coupon can find it on the dealership's website, arrowheadmb.com. More information can be found on the coupon or by contacting a member of the dealership's staff. Drivers can call 623-806-8766 to schedule their next maintenance appointment with Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mercedes_benz_of_arrowhead_offers_drivers_discounted_brake_replacement_in_february_and_early_march/prweb18521811.htm