MSI Celebrates the Opening of its Newest Raleigh Showroom and Distribution Center

MS International is pleased to announce the newest showroom and distribution center located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

MS International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products, announces its newest showroom and distribution center in Raleigh, North Carolina. MSI has been positioned in the Charlotte market for years and, with overwhelming growth and demand, is expanding into Raleigh. The newest 70,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to open during Q1 of 2022 and will serve residential and commercial markets.

Matt Faria, Branch Leader for MSI Raleigh said, "Over the years, MSI has expanded our amazing product assortment and locations, making MSI products accessible. I am excited to be part of MSI's growth and expansion in the North Carolina market."

MSI Raleigh will welcome trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions for their specific needs. The showroom will feature products developed around lifestyles, trends, and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art slab area featuring Q Premium Natural Quartz and Natural Stone; and bestselling products like Everlife LVT, Woodhills waterproof hardwood, Smithcliffs waterproof hybrid rigid core, and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.

For more information about all MSI locations, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/locations/

To see MSI's complete range of products – from flooring and pavers to tiles, countertops,

and more, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 35 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

