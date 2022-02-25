Women of Global Change (WGC) Launch Chapter in Singapore to Help Women

Women of Global Change launches a new Chapter in Singapore with Chapter President Kenneth Choo who is hosting a Changemakers Event in March 2022

It is a blessing when organizations grow to help people around them. Women of Global Change includes both females and males while they help families internationally. It is an honor to announce a NEW Chapter launch in Singapore with Chapter President Kenneth Choo. He is an accomplished community builder and podcast host in the mompreneur space and is hosting a Changemakers event in 2022.

The Women Changemakers 2022 event brings together over 2,000 mompreneurs, businesswomen, homemakers, wives, sisters, daughters and soon-to-be changemakers in a virtual event aimed to equip attendees with the skills to compete in the digital space at a time when the business arena has moved online. There will be keynotes delivered by 12 female Changemakers including Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of WGC, Seunghee Lee and Lesli Berggren. The theme of the event is "I'm the MVP of My Life", MVP signifies not only "Most Valuable Person" it also stands for, "Mindset, Voice and Profit", the three skills the summit aims to bolster through the presentations of the diverse line-up of international speakers.

"We believe that women are towering strengths in their families, workplaces and communities," explains Kenneth. "They just need more support to become the greater changemakers they all can be. At a time when business and social norms are changing and the world is turning its attention to the digital space, our vision is to empower every woman in the world with the skills, mindset, knowledge, resources and community to thrive, profit and sustain herself and her family and build a better world with love, compassion and empathy and become the MVP of her life."

The Changemaker team, mostly women, are busy working behind the scenes to deliver the program, organize the event marketing and bring in sponsors. The event doesn't just involve women, Jack Wong, is the Co-Founder and Event Technical Advisor, he is essential in orchestrating the innovative delivery of the Changemakers event on a digital stage.

In tandem with Women of Global Change, Kenneth will work to bring more opportunities to the women and families of Singapore while encouraging them to use their voices to get what they want and hosting more networking opportunities for businesses. The world is just a click away as WGC continues to expand globally.

WGC is a globally recognized non-profit organization that has been bestowed 5 different Presidential Service Awards. There are active Chapters internationally and all throughout the US. In the late spring/ early summer, all the chapters will come together to run a virtual 5K while supporting their individual causes. A keynote speaker at the Changemakers event and founder of WGC, Dame Shellie Hunt, reveals that "expanding WGC to include men into our programs and chapters reveals the true strength of women and our ability to seek inclusion for the benefit of all." Connect with Kenneth to see how you can become a sponsor of this new Chapter and connect with his community.

