DAVID JUSTICE Digital Collectibles Announced by PHOTO FILE and IMORTA

Photo File and IMORTA announce the release of baseball player David Justice NFTs. Justice became a major league legend after joining the Atlanta Braves in 1989. Minted on OpenSea and available at IMORTA.com. Officially licensed by David Justice.

PHOTO FILE, INC and IMORTA HOLDINGS, LLC are proud to announce the launch of NFTs featuring baseball great David Justice. Minted on OpenSea and available on the official IMORTA.com website, these NFTs represent a collaboration among a variety of stakeholders to create officially licensed NFTs of David Justice.

To engage collectors of all levels, several editions of the David Justice NFTs will be offered. Each (1 of 1, 1 of 10, 1 of 100, 1 of 1000) features varying compositions of Justice, including animation and sound. Pricing will start around $40 USD. Digital illustrator Clark Mitchell designed the baseball star's NFT collection. Mitchell has spent his 30-year long career creating works for iconic companies including Star Wars, Disney, Lucas Arts, Coca-Cola, and other international brands.

"IMORTA is positioning itself to be the leading digital design studio and platform for sports legends and celebrities. The David Justice collection represents the latest release that our community will be able to own in the form of one-of-a-kind digital art," said IMORTA Co-Founder Jason Rebeiro. "These exclusive pieces were minted with the vision and approval of David Justice. They memorialize his impressive major league career and will be a fan-favorite collectable for generations to come."

"[IMORTA] did a great job bringing some of my greatest memories to life," Justice said. He began his major league career in May 1989. From 1991 to his last season in 2002, Justice's teams made the postseason every year (apart from 1994). His most famous moment in his career came in 1995 with a home run providing the only run in a 1-0 victory.

Photo File and IMORTA have joined efforts on this project. The Photo File brand has been synonymous with sports imagery since its founding in 1987. Don McCann, President, said, "Photo File has enjoyed its success of selling photographic prints, frames and canvas. In the 21st Century, NFTs are the next logical platform for our content."

Photo File owns a library of more than two million sports images and is a subsidiary of Globe Entertainment and Media Corp. (https://globecorp.co).

To learn more about David Justice and IMORTA's various NFT collections visit https://www.imorta.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18517903.htm