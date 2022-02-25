Get Great Deals on New Hyundai Vehicles at Mathews Hyundai

A Hyundai dealership in Marion, OH, is offering money-saving deals on new Hyundai vehicles.

Prospective buyers looking for great deals on new Hyundai models around Marion, Ohio, have reason to celebrate. Mathews Hyundai is offering superb deals on the latest Hyundai models.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD is being offered for $28,855 or at 0.9% APR for 24 months. This subcompact SUV is equipped with a 195 hp 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and features a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®. Shoppers can purchase the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for $25,125 or at 0.9% APR for 24 months. Exceedingly fuel-efficient, it delivers 53 mpg in the city, 56 mpg on the highway and 54 mpg combined.

Mathews Hyundai has put forth the 2022 Hyundai Venue Limited for $23,700 or at 0% APR for 24 months. This SUV is a driver's delight with an 8-inch color touchscreen, LED headlights and heated front seats. Additionally, buyers can opt for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL AWD for $32,825 or at 0.9% APR for 24 months. Featuring a Bluelink® Connected Car System, wireless device charging and proximity key with push-button start, this family SUV is comfortable and convenient.

Customers interested in learning more about these deals are encouraged to visit the dealership at 1793 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd, Marion, Ohio 43302, United States or log on to the dealership's website https://www.mathewseasthyundai.com/.

