Residents in Chicago, IL, can purchase the 2022 McLaren GT at McLaren Chicago.
CHICAGO (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
Customers in Chicago, Illinois, looking for a light, quick and speedy ride are in for a treat! The brand-new 2022 McLaren GT is available for sale at McLaren Chicago.
Characterized by an exterior that balances beauty and practicality, the 2022 McLaren GT is meant to stand out. On the inside, buyers will find power-adjustable, heated, memory comfort seats, power-adjustable steering column and interior ambient lighting, ensuring optimal relaxation during the drive.
The available 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine offers 612 bhp of engine power and promises a scintillating drive. It is combined with a 7-speed reverse seamless shift gearbox, guaranteeing the ultimate racetrack driving experience. At 203 mph, the top speed of the 2022 McLaren GT is spectacular. What's more, standing start to 62 mph takes 3.2 seconds, while it reaches 124 mph in 9 seconds.
Shoppers interested in the 2022 McLaren GT are encouraged to visit the dealership at 645 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, United States or log on to the dealership's website https://www.mclarenchicago.com/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mclaren_chicago_is_now_offering_the_2022_mclaren_gt_on_sale/prweb18517863.htm
