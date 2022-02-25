Derek Smith has been selected as Caliber Public Safety's new VP of Sales and Customer Success

Caliber Public Safety combines the leadership roles for Sales and Customer Success to bring even more synergy and collaboration to the client experience.

Caliber Public Safety is proud to announce that Derek Smith has accepted a newly evolved role within the company as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. In this expanded role, Derek will now be responsible for developing and executing Caliber's sales strategy to position Caliber as a market leader in Public Safety Software. The change is part of an exciting merger of the Sales and Customer Success teams that will bring even more synergy and collaboration to the client experience, promoting a stronger end-to-end partnership with clients.

Derek has an established and proven track record of leadership within Caliber Public Safety through his work in many roles over the last ten years, most recently as the Vice President of the Customer Success Organization. Having served as a first responder in fire services and emergency dispatch for over a decade before joining Caliber in 2012, Derek possesses a unique combination of talent and expertise.

"I couldn't be more hopeful for the direction we are moving in," says Derek Smith. "Caliber has a wealth of opportunities for both short and long-term growth; we have the best solutions and an industry-leading support organization. I am excited to take on this even more collaborative role, and for our continued success."

"Derek's enthusiasm, tenacity for change, excellent collaboration, and communication skills make him stand out as a perfect fit for this role," remarks Tammie Wojcieszak, Caliber's Executive Vice President. "His energy, passion, and deep industry knowledge will be key as he leads our team to even greater success."

Caliber Public Safety provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Forensic Science related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include Federal & State Police Agencies, County Governments, Large Metropolitan, and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves in providing solutions with data sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Approximately 40% of our team comes from Public Safety, that is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees – earning the right to win new business. As a business of Harris Computer Systems, our customers enjoy "software for life", providing assurance we will never sunset a product in use by a maintenance paying customer. We are in the business of forever.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/derek_smith_has_been_selected_as_caliber_public_safety_s_new_vp_of_sales_and_customer_success/prweb18521528.htm