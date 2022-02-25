Drivers interested in selling their cars for cash can do so at Auto Simple in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) February 25, 2022
Drivers who are planning to purchase a new car must consider selling their old vehicles at Auto Simple before trading them in. This dealership in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is paying top dollars to purchase pre-owned cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. The dealership has a straightforward process of buying old vehicles where they make an offer the same day without wasting any time. Interested parties can take their cars to the dealership without any prior appointment in four different locations: Chattanooga, Cleveland, Tennessee, Dalton in Georgia and Huntsville in Alabama.
Once the customers visit the dealership to sell their old vehicle, their team of experts will inspect the vehicle right away. After that, the team will make an offer that will be valid for seven days. Within those seven days, drivers can sell their cars anytime.
Individuals who want to sell their old cars to Auto Simple must carry their vehicle's payoff information, valid and current registration and a government-issued photo ID to show at the dealership. Customers must also take all the keys and remotes of their pre-owned vehicles when they visit the dealership. Interested parties can contact the dealership by dialing 423-551-3600 for any other questions.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dealership_in_the_chattanooga_tennessee_area_is_paying_top_dollars_to_purchase_pre_owned_cars/prweb18521180.htm
