The Most In-Demand BPO Services in 2022, According to Experts [DesignRush QuickSights]

The BPO services market size is projected to reach $435.89 billion by 2028. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the most in-demand BPO services in 2022.

The global business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% starting 2021. And its value is projected to reach $435.89 billion in 2028. This could be the result of companies accepting the work-from-home model and using project outsourcing as a way to boost their operations post-COVID.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the BPO services with the highest demand in 2022.

1) VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS

In the opinion of Jelena Mijajlovic, founder and CEO of MYVA360, entrepreneurs need to find ways to manage their administrative services cost-effectively and this is where virtual assistants come in handy.

"In 2022, more entrepreneurs than ever before will be launching businesses with fully-remote teams and these startups will be searching for cost-effective ways to receive the services they need," said Mijajlovic. "Virtual assistants will be in high demand because they can deliver results at a moment's notice."

2) LOW-CODE DEVELOPMENT

According to Ihor Maksymonko, partner manager at Gravelsoft, businesses will particularly make use of low-code development services this year because it enables for fast deployment with minimal hard-coding.

"Businesses from many industries [are catching up] with the backlog of requests from staff, customers, and other stakeholders," said Maksymonko. "Outsourcing low-code development services is a key trend to cover [the need for...] fast deployment."

3) REMOTE STAFFING

Booth & Partners CEO Carmen Booth believes that many businesses will consider the remote staffing solution to increase productivity and efficiency.

"[The] remote working culture is [fast] becoming the norm in the world. And because of this, [the] remote staffing solution is now widely accepted, allowing access to not just talent across the globe but also productivity efficiencies for companies worldwide."

